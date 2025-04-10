Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. The firm has a market cap of $391.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock valued at $453,791,001. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

