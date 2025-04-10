Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

NYSE EW opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $4,534,247 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

