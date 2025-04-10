Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 3,678 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.33 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

