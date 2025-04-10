Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,055,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,315,000 after buying an additional 395,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 265,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $59.40 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.