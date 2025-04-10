Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after buying an additional 351,406 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

