Comparing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -12,717.94% -2,736.27% -215.31% Li Auto 7.20% 13.03% 5.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mullen Automotive and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Li Auto 1 4 4 0 2.33

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $35.73, indicating a potential upside of 60.58%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Li Auto”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $4.01 million 0.01 -$457.06 million N/A N/A Li Auto $144.46 billion 0.16 $1.65 billion $1.05 21.19

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Li Auto beats Mullen Automotive on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

