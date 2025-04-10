Comparing Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -79.38% -7.26% -4.78% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,147.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AngioDynamics and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Sigyn Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $283.32 million 1.36 -$184.35 million ($1.01) -9.46 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

