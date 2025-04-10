Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

