Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,182 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $199,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

