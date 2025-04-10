ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.88 and last traded at $91.79, with a volume of 17834746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 11.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

