Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

