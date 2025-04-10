COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 119,316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 4.0 %

CDP opened at $25.69 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.19%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

See Also

