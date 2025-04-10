Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,909 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $461,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 10.2 %

CNM opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,106.83. This represents a 86.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,057,057.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $905,101.86. This trade represents a 77.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,257 shares of company stock worth $11,501,977. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

View Our Latest Report on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.