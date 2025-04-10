Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of CRBG traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 2,145,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,659. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

