Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,219,000 after buying an additional 597,739 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1,424.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 411,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 384,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.