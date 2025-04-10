Covestor Ltd Acquires 3,121 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in TFS Financial by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,406.08. This represents a 25.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $131,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $247,005.51. This trade represents a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,055 shares of company stock worth $1,550,540. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,102. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 403.57%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

