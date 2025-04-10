Covestor Ltd Acquires 392 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS USHY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,983. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.