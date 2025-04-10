Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,576. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.93. The company has a market cap of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

