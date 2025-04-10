Covestor Ltd Buys 41 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $90.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,645.60. 7,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,923.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,039.07.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,288.08.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

