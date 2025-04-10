Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 2,496,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,783. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

