Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,120,830. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $818.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.96.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

