Covestor Ltd Has $274,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. 3,761,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382,783. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

