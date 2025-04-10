Covestor Ltd Has $337,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in DocuSign by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

DocuSign Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 188,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,319. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

