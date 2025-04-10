Covestor Ltd Has $440,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 63.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,738 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 6.3 %

TSLA stock traded down $17.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.10. 32,445,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,141,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $820.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

