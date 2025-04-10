Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 8.0 %

CENX traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 153,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

