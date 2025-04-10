Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 905.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,208. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $258.67.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

