Covestor Ltd Sells 73 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $19,949,512,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,658,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,603,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,901,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,211,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,948,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,777.76. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,507 shares of company stock valued at $334,165,387. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.62.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $23.77 on Thursday, reaching $562.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635,821. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

