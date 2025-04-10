Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $93.62. 250,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,699. Crocs has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

