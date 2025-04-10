CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.85.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

