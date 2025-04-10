CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Hold at Mizuho

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Trading Down 4.4 %

CubeSmart stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 409,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,335. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $21,278,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.