Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $424.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $424.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.86.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $12.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.88. 32,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,037. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,071,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

