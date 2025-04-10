Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – April 10th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that provide products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and sensitive data from cyber threats. These companies typically offer solutions like threat detection, risk management, and data encryption, making them a critical asset as digital security becomes increasingly important for businesses and governments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,618,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,976,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $18.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 703.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.83. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $135.18 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $5.37 on Thursday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,557. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $7.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.28. The company had a trading volume of 297,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.81. 1,219,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,342. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Read More