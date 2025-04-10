D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.