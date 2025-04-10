D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of C$34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

