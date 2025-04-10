D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 292.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,189 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

