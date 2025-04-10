Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 725,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,429. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $672.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 1,084,890 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 389,577 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

