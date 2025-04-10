Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $56,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $453.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

