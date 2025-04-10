Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 32.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) traded up 32.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

