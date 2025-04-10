Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 32.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shot up 32.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEF. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
