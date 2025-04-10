Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $141.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $84.18 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,052,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

