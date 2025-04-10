Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Raised to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after buying an additional 843,996 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 509,992 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 822.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,056 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

