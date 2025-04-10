Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Releases Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dillistone Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.
Dillistone Group Trading Down 10.6 %
Shares of LON:DSG traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.05 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 17,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.54. Dillistone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
Dillistone Group Company Profile
Through its subsidiary, Ikiru People, it carries the renowned brands of Voyager Software, supplier of Infinity recruitment software and the Mid-Office Pay & Bill solution, Dillistone FileFinder, supplier of Executive Search software, ISV.online, which provides online pre-employment skills testing and training tools and GatedTalent, the global database of the world’s leading executives.
Dillistone Group works with 2,000+ clients in over 70 countries.
