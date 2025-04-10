Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Diodes Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,596.28. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,037,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

