Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $22.88. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 2,920,486 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 12.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1033 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

