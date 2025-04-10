Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $22.88. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 2,920,486 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 12.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1033 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
