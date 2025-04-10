Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

