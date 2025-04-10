Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Down 1.4 %

DGICA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 24,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $641.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $100,607.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,449.02. The trade was a 73.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,164,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,080,494.28. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,086 and sold 47,119 shares valued at $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 4,607.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Donegal Group by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.