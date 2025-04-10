Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Dover stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.91. 281,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,971. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,260,000 after buying an additional 300,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

