Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Dropbox by 15.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 944,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,528 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 93,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,770. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,493,054.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,018,646.02. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,895,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.