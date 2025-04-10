DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

