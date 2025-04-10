DRW Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.